These Grandparents' Matching Outfits Are Relationship Goals

Matching couples' outfits just might be the ticket to a long, happy relationship for some folks. Coordinating with your S.O. became a trend in Seoul a few years ago. May we present the latest example of dressing harmoniously: Anthony Gargiula is a 17-year-old with some of the cutest grandparents around. He tweeted a photo of four of the couple's coordinated outfits; married for 52 years, the duo matches their clothing every single day, as The Cut pointed out.
my grandparents have been married for 52 years and they match outfits every day. pic.twitter.com/79nCaNuTuD— Anthony Gargiula (@AnthonyGargiula) August 30, 2016
A week later, Gargiula tweeted a screenshot of himself FaceTime-ing with Grandma and Grandpa as he told them that they'd become sort of internet-famous. "So I don't really know how to tell you this, but you've gone viral," he captioned the cute shot, in which you can see a bit of his grandparents' matching red looks (down to his grandmother's earrings).
"So I don't really know how to tell you this, but you've gone viral." pic.twitter.com/B7kLsBcY21— Anthony Gargiula (@AnthonyGargiula) August 30, 2016
This isn't the first adorable couple to completely own the matching game. In 2012, we fawned over this couple, married for over six decades and fiercely dedicated to sartorial solidarity. Just how dedicated are we talking? The octogenarians had over 146 custom-made matching outfits created. Then, in 2013, another couple's synchronized looks made news, though this duo's aesthetic is DIY and a bit more costume-y. Last year, one of our own editors even test-drove matchy couple dressing for a full week.
Dressing like one's other half is, for some folks, basically relationship, outfit, and retirement goals, all rolled into one.
