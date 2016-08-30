Teyana Taylor totally kills it in Kanye West's video for "Fade," and it seems she's ready to do it again.
Taylor took to Instagram to tease another collaboration with West. This time, it's the video for "Champions" off the upcoming G.O.O.D. Music compilation, Cruel Winter.
While "Fade" finds Taylor, herself an artist on the G.O.O.D. Music label, channeling Jennifer Beals in Flashdance, for this latest outing, she seems to be channeling Alicia Vikander in Ex Machina.
Looking beautifully robotic, Taylor appears covered in gold with her fingers pointing to the sky. "Shoot for the stars," she captioned the shot on Instagram, tagging director Sasha Samsonova, who also happens to be Kylie Jenner's go-to photographer.
Taylor also hinted at the new project last week, with a photo that featured her dripping in gold chains and covered in the same gold-leaf design, while holding onto two machine guns.
"Dipped in gold, the trophies home dis b!tch ah championnnnnn," she wrote.
With that nice little nod to "Champion," which features a bevy of the label's artists, Taylor suggested we #StayTuned for what's to come. She certainly doesn't have to tell us twice.
