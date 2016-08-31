Every Single Kylie Cosmetics Product, Ranked

It's the end of August, which marks back-to-school, color-changing leaves, and — oh! — the end of Kylie Jenner's birthday month. And Jenner decided to go out in a big way: by relaunching her ultra-popular Birthday Bundles and the out-of-stock Kyshadow, starting today at 3 p.m. PST. Naturally, fans are stoked (and that's an understatement).

