Every Single Kylie Cosmetics Product, Ranked

It's the end of August, which marks back-to-school, color-changing leaves, and — oh! — the end of Kylie Jenner's birthday month. And Jenner decided to go out in a big way: by relaunching her ultra-popular Birthday Bundles and the out-of-stock Kyshadow, starting today at 3 p.m. PST. Naturally, fans are stoked (and that's an understatement).
Why all the hype? Well, not only do the Birthday Bundles include all three types of lip products (glosses, metal lipsticks, and matte lipsticks), Kyliner, and mini glosses, but also crème shadows, which are available in rose gold and champagne. And rumor has it there will be mini pots of the crèmes, too.
To celebrate the new stock of Kylie goodies, we created a definitive guide to every beauty buy from her hit line. Which ones should you add to your cart ASAP, and which ones should you hold off on until the next release? Vote your faves up, and your not-so-faves down. And for those of you who want all of it, well, may the odds be ever in your favor. We expect the Birthday Bundles to sell out by 3:30 p.m. at the latest.
