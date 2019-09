Flight delays and layovers are, unfortunately, a normal part of travel. But usually, they only last somewhere between a few minutes (best-case scenario) and a day or two (worst-case scenario). One man, however, found himself in a very unique situation thanks to a system glitch with the flight-search app, Skyscanner.A man named James Lloyd used Skyscanner to plan out an upcoming trip to Bangkok . The website suggested a flight plan with two layovers: one around 8.5 hours, and another that was more than 413,786 hours long. For those too lazy to whip out a calculator, that equates to way more than a few days — that's a 47-year layover. Logically, Lloyd took to social media to ask the app what exactly he should do with his lifetime in Bangkok.And thankfully for all of us, a helpful and hilarious social media manager named Jen responded to Lloyd's query.