At this point, sheet masks are about as ubiquitous as moisturizers. Many of us use them, and we're constantly on the lookout for new iterations. But how much do we really know about them? Specifically, how are they made? If you are easily grossed out and want to keep sheet-masking in ignorant bliss, stop reading now.A new report by Racked is raising serious questions about the sheet-mask manufacturing industry and whether its practices are sterile enough for a product designed to marinate on your face. After spotting a post on the Asian Beauty subreddit , in which self-identified Seoul-based poster dvaonline22 shared images of dirty manufacturing practices and sheet masks being assembled at private homes, Racked launched an investigation into the claims.After reviewing Korean articles and social media on the topic, the site found that “several brands have been identified as using at-home labor for folding and stuffing sheet masks into their envelopes,” even though making market-ready beauty products at home is illegal in the country. “Because there are so many small cosmetic brands, it is fairly common,” the article points out, noting that “the practice has been widely reported in Korea since 2008.”