The 7 Thoughts I Had While Looking At These Adorable Photos Of Saint West

I mean, come on. Could that kid be any more delightful? Here are few of the thoughts that went through my mind upon seeing these photos.



Say what you want about Kim and Kanye, but they make some darn cute kids.

As a Kanye stan myself and viewer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians from day one, I'm biased, of course. But just when I thought North West was peak cuteness, the couple casually presented the world with Saint, and dang it if he isn't EXACTLY as adorable. Those are some serious genes.



At exactly what date and time does my biological clock start ticking?

I am 29, and this thought really never occurred to me until today, August 30 in the year 2016. I blame you, Kimmy.



What is it about a chubby, laughing baby that is just so irresistibly lovable?

He's just a mini-human, right? Who happens to be laughing? So why does that tug at our heart strings so much? WHY?!



Since Kim is the Kimoji Queen, did she somehow biologically arrange for her son to come out looking exactly like the brown-baby emoji?

The symmetrically round face, the perfectly placed curls, the look of pure, childlike happiness. That cannot be coincidence. Apple, I need answers.



What are the odds Kim and Kanye might need a backup nanny?

I'm pretty sure my day job here at Refinery29 would allow me to moonlight for a few hours each day. Just sayin'.



Which parent does Saint look like, exactly?

He's giving me equal parts Kanye and Kim. How is that possible? Have we ever seen a child look like such an exact combination of his parents? Oh wait, yes, we HAVE — North! How is it that each kid is a mathematically perfect mix of their parents?



What are the kidnapping laws like in New York?

Asking for a friend.



