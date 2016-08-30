

“It’s kind of a shame," Portman told the host, "because you know when I made it, I was like, ‘This is going to be the coolest thing, one day when I have kids, I can show them.’ And boys of course are obsessed with it and know all about it before they’ve seen it."



But, as she explained, "Then I realized: I die in the movies. I feel like it’s kind of a scary thing to show your kid.”



It's not that Portman is never going to show her son the Star Wars movies she starred in, she just thinks he needs to be a little older before he watches them. Her decision is really about being a good parent, not film snobbery.



Once Portman's son does see Episodes I through III, he'll likely be bragging about how his mom is not only the mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, but the grandmother of The Force Awakens baddie Kylo Ren.



That should definitely get him some points on the playground.