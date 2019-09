Why This Designer Did The First-Ever Snapchat Fashion Show (With Us!)

Dubbed a "live lookbook," the first-ever Snapchat fashion show or presentation will go live at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, September 7. Par for the course on Snapchat, the show will be live for just 24 hours (though imagery will be used for PR and marketing purposes beyond that one-day timeframe). Nonoo crowdsourced a global, all-female trio of talents for the newfangled show concept via Instagram. The show is being creative directed by Barcelona- and NYC-based Isabel Martinez , illustrated by Brazil-based Ana Strumpf , and photographed by London-based Lara Jade So, how does a "live lookbook" work, exactly? First, the models will be prepped with hair and makeup, and styled in one of Nonoo's fall '16 looks; then, the look will be shot (both photos and video) by Jade on an iPad Pro. Next, the still images and video will be given to Strumpf, who will overlay artwork using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. Finally, the gussied-up image or video will be uploaded to the live Snapchat Story.As for how a Snapchat show will differ, and perhaps improve upon, an "Insta-show," Nonoo points to the "clever and unexpected uses of Snapchat's native functions." Basically, there's more to work with in the medium. "It will be a new opportunity not to simply show photos, but also videos and the full capabilities of Snapchat’s functions," she said. "The 'live lookbook' will provide a wider audience the in-the-moment fashion experience without the industry-only barriers."The masses truly will get the same experiences as the fashion editors and buyers that typically populate a traditional fashion show or presentation, especially because Nonoo won't have an in-person, physical component to the show this time around, as she did with her "Insta-show" last September.Nonoo narrowed the lag time between a collection's unveiling and its arrival on shelves with her "Insta-show" last year, as designs were available for pre-order after appearing on the social platform. This time around, though, customers will be able to snap up pieces the moment they appear on Snapchat. "The modern working woman is never far from her mobile device, and I want to reach her from the very technology that enriches her on-the-go lifestyle," Nonoo explained. "Customers will be able to view the Snapchat Story live and immediately buy the pieces she loves, all from her mobile device."So, can Snapchat be the as a newfangled, tech-y successor to the tents? Check out Nonoo's intriguing test-run in action on our Snapchat channel.