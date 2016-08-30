So far, 2016 has been looking pink — specifically, millennial pink. But while days of swimsuits and sunscreen may invite a peachy flush, the upcoming cooler months are looking a little moodier.
What's giving us the fall feels? A slew of new nail colors, obviously. The latest picks from trendsetters like Essie and Floss Gloss have us itching to toss our summer turquoises for mellow greens, dusty plums, and sparkling grays. But because we live in a world where you can wear 100 shades at once, we figured you might need some help picking your new faves.
Here, we've pulled together the nine biggest color trends we're seeing for fall — and we'd like you to vote for your fall go-to. Do you prefer berry red or burnt orange? Sophisticated, clean pearl or deep chocolate? Choose your favorite polishes and help us predict the shades that'll be everywhere come fall.
What's giving us the fall feels? A slew of new nail colors, obviously. The latest picks from trendsetters like Essie and Floss Gloss have us itching to toss our summer turquoises for mellow greens, dusty plums, and sparkling grays. But because we live in a world where you can wear 100 shades at once, we figured you might need some help picking your new faves.
Here, we've pulled together the nine biggest color trends we're seeing for fall — and we'd like you to vote for your fall go-to. Do you prefer berry red or burnt orange? Sophisticated, clean pearl or deep chocolate? Choose your favorite polishes and help us predict the shades that'll be everywhere come fall.
Advertisement