The Game of Thrones crew has another mouth to feed.
Carice van Houten, who plays Melisandre on the HBO drama, has given birth to a baby boy. Her partner Guy Pearce confirmed the happy news in a tweet today.
"A cute little package arrived and told us his name's Monte Pearce," the Memento actor tweeted. "We think we're gonna keep him. Placenta smoothie anyone?"
Monte is the couple's first child together. Pearce split from wife Kate Mestitz in October 2015, but had no children from that marriage.
And just so everyone's clear, the little bundle of joy is not a shadow baby. Really, though, you can't be too careful.
