Mazel and blessings from the Lord of Light to Carice van Houten! The Game of Thrones actress just announced via People that she’s expecting a little bundle of
shadow horror joy.
The actress, best known for her role as Melisandre on HBO's Game of Thrones, seems to have a good sense of humor about what she knows is coming — even more surely than winter. Van Houten confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a baby emoji and the message, “Yes, it’s true. Let the shadow baby jokes begin.” Why Carice, whatever do you mean?
The actress, best known for her role as Melisandre on HBO's Game of Thrones, seems to have a good sense of humor about what she knows is coming — even more surely than winter. Van Houten confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a baby emoji and the message, “Yes, it’s true. Let the shadow baby jokes begin.” Why Carice, whatever do you mean?
It’ll be the first child for van Houten, 39, and partner Guy Pearce, 48. A due date has not been announced, nor whether she'll be sending it to assassinate any kings.
We’d offer to throw you a baby shower, but, we’ve seen what happens.
Advertisement