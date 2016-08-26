The 2016 VMAs are this Sunday, which means we're just one day away from witnessing what could be the year's most memorable pop culture moments. Of course, it all comes down to the celebs in attendance. Which performance will be so spectacular that people will talk about it for years? Which presenters will swap shade, or share a bonding moment, that sparks the next viral catchphrase?
The most exciting news about the VMAs might be that Britney Spears will be performing at the show for the first time in almost a decade. Other musicians scheduled to perform include Future, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, The Chainsmokers, Nick Jonas, Ty Dolla Sign, Halsey, and Ariana Grande. There's even talk that Beyoncé could take the stage, as Time reports, so keep your fingers crossed. Kanye West will also appear at the VMAs, and could possibly perform, according to Billboard.
This year's show won't have a traditional host, instead, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele (in character as @TheShamester and @LizardSheeple) will provide running commentary, while Loosely Exactly Nicole's Nicole Byer and SNL alumn Jay Pharoah will cover the rest of the show, as Entertainment Weekly reports. DJ Khaled will host a pre-show.
Alicia Keys, Fifth Harmony, Jaden Smith, Kim Kardashian, Shameik Moore, Tove Lo, Diddy, Ansel Elgort, and Rita Ora will all be on hand as presenters, introducing the nominees and handing out the moon men, according to Us Weekly So, basically, every celeb you follow on Instagram is going to be there.
The VMAs will air on MTV August 28. We'll be covering all the action live, so be sure to check back Sunday night.
