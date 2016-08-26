These Photoshopped Pictures Of Obama Wearing A VR Headset Are The Best Thing You'll See Today

What do you do when a slightly awkward picture of President Obama wearing a virtual reality headset hits the internet?
You photoshop it, of course.
The picture was released as part of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. National Park Service. If you're wondering what's capturing the commander in chief's attention, photographer Pete Souza said it was a virtual reality film made during Obama's visit to Yosemite National Park earlier this year.
But that didn't matter for redditors, who reimagined all the virtual worlds the president might have been stepping into instead, with some viral-worthy online mashups.
Ahead, 11 of the best pictures in this Photoshop battle.
He joined the X-Men.
He channeled his inner David "Big Papi" Ortiz. (For the record, his favorite team is the Chicago White Sox, not The Boston Rex Sox.)
He got a VR upgrade.
He was caught playing by Hillary Clinton.
He gave the State of the Union speech.
He asked for this to be his presidential portrait.
He got judged hardcore by Michelle.
He was revealed to be one-half of Daft Punk.
He got tricked into a group photo.
He became part of the original Star Trek cast.
He visited Pawnee and April Ludgate was having none of it.
