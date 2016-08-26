Warning: This post may make you want to travel back in time so you can be way more creative with your I.D.
High school senior June Kyra Dela Chica gets props for coming up with the best school I.D. photo of all time. It's all down to her love of the Disney film Mulan.
Dela Chica, who attends Aloha High School in Beaverton, Oregon, donned makeup and pulled a hilarious face to channel the matchmaker character from Mulan. Our verdict? She totally nailed it.
"I've waited my entire high school career to do this and am proud to say I have brought honor to the family (hopefully)," she joked on Instagram.
"This is the start of a good senior year," she added on Twitter.
this is the start of a good senior year pic.twitter.com/ZKa5uR1kJJ— juicy june♡ (@junekyraaa) August 24, 2016
In an interview with BuzzFeed, she explained that the school photographer was a bit skeptical about the situation.
"I replied with, ‘The admins said if I’m okay with showing my face like this to hundreds of people then go on ahead,'" she told assured the photographer. "'And if it’s really THAT bad I can always retake it.'"
The rest is school I.D. history.
