105-Year-Old's Birthday Wish For Hot Firefighter Party Comes True

Ivena Smailes lived out a very specific fantasy when a firefighter climbed through her nursing home window to deliver her 105th birthday cake, according to The Chronicle.
Her bucket list wish called specifically for a tattooed fireman to deliver her cake. The firefighters of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service reportedly argued over who would have the honor.
Be still our beating hearts.
Smailes was pleased with the attendance "It was great!" she told ABC News. "Out of this world."
Five firefighters reportedly attended the event, which included cake, dancing, and listening to Elvis. That's a pretty good birthday party, regardless of your age.
Here is video of the event.
The decagenarian has a penchant for strange birthday requests. On her last birthday, she asked that nursing staff climb a tree. Why not? we suppose.
