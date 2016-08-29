This Is Why Gigi Hadid's Hair Always Looks So Good

When we hear "sexy hair," many of us think of the Bardot beehive, the beach waves on the Victoria's Secret runway, or perhaps the Jessica Rabbit side-swoop. And while, yes, these are all sexy, they're also pretty predictable — not to mention, exclusive to a single hair type.
Luckily, there are some Hollywood hairstylists taking a fresh approach to sexy hair. One who is leading the charge? Jennifer Yepez, whose client list includes Gigi Hadid, Chanel Iman, Jourdan Dunn, Kim Kardashian, and Jessica Alba (who made Yepez an ambassador for Honest Beauty hair care). Basically, celebs with already enviable hair flock to her because she knows how to mix in elements one might not immediately associate with allure — headbands, '40s sets, half-up styles — and make them sexy (not twee) through texture, volume, and a casual, undone finish.
Naturally, we tapped Yepez for her modern-hair secrets. Her version of sexy hair — and all the tips, tricks, and products to get it — ahead.
