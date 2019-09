As a culture, we have a slight tendency to exaggerate. We don’t just love PSLs — we’re obsessed. We aren’t just neat and tidy — we Kondo.Another term we like to throw around (regardless of its clinical definition ) is “phobia.” But just because you don’t like being around antique furniture (as Billy Bob Thornton has mentioned) doesn’t necessarily mean it triggers a severe sense of dread or anxiety. Phobic disorders , as experts call them, include social anxiety disorder (essentially a fear of interacting with others), as well as specific phobias , like an overwhelming and irrational fear of spiders. These fears can be the result of general anxiety disorders, past experiences , or they can be simply inexplicable. And they’re not to be taken lightly — they can really interfere with a person’s life.That said, everyone has a fear of something, whether they constitute true phobias or not — even celebrities. After all, they’re just like us.Ahead, 10 celebrities who’ve opened up about the things that scare them the most.