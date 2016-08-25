This Wedding Photo Shoot Took Place On An Active Volcano

Is there a better way to prove how hot your love is than posing with your partner on an active volcano? We honestly can't think of one. That’s precisely what these newlyweds did, with the help of photographer Jenna Lee.
Per the Huffington Post, Jenna Lee is all about “unique and daring” photo shoots. That's exactly why she set her sights on capturing a couple alongside the 2,000-degree molten lava from Kīlauea Volcano in Hawaii when it started flowing last month. Lauren and Alex, an adventurous pair originally from Colorado, were up to the task. So on August 11, Lauren, Alex, and Jenna set out on the three-mile hike to find the flowing lava at 3:30 a.m. The early-morning adventure and the long hike were clearly well worth it, as the resulting photographs are beyond breathtaking. Take a look, ahead. (Huffington Post)
