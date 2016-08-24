Justin Bieber's Dad Denies Family Involvement In Zoo Fundraiser

Well, this is odd. The Bowmanville Zoo in Ontario, Canada, is closing down after nearly 100 years. The institution is currently raising money to help fund the relocation of its animals to sanctuaries and other zoos. Early on Wednesday, the zoo — where Justin Bieber took a controversial photo with a chained tiger earlier this year — announced that it was selling $295 tickets for a special "Bieber Family Fun Day." But the pop star and his kin seem to know nothing about it.
The zoo's now-deleted Facebook post regarding the event was reported by ET Canada before it was taken down. It read, in part, "Over the last few months, The Bieber family have met some of our amazing animals. We are delighted to announce that the Bieber Family will be attending the Bowmanville Zoo fundraiser with the goal of raising money for the successful rehoming of our animals."
Canadian outlets confirmed the news, and ET Canada went so far as to get a statement from PETA on the issue. But apparently, the story is completely false. Justin's dad Jeremy Bieber took to Twitter to denounce the reports.
"My family is in no way affiliated or supports any zoo," he tweeted. "Nor are we apart of or the host of any fundraiser."
Also of note, the link to buy tickets to the event is now broken. Whatever the truth is regarding the event, we just hope the zoo animals find happy new homes — with or without the help of Beliebers.
The zoo's now-deleted Facebook post regarding the event was reported by ET Canada before it was taken down. It read, in part, "Over the last few months, The Bieber family have met some of our amazing animals. We are delighted to announce that the Bieber Family will be attending the Bowmanville Zoo fundraiser with the goal of raising money for the successful rehoming of our animals."
Canadian outlets confirmed the news, and ET Canada went so far as to get a statement from PETA on the issue. But apparently, the story is completely false. Justin's dad Jeremy Bieber took to Twitter to denounce the reports.
"My family is in no way affiliated or supports any zoo," he tweeted. "Nor are we apart of or the host of any fundraiser."
Also of note, the link to buy tickets to the event is now broken. Whatever the truth is regarding the event, we just hope the zoo animals find happy new homes — with or without the help of Beliebers.
My family is in no way affiliated or supports any zoo. Nor are we apart of or the host of any fundraiser.— Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) August 24, 2016
Advertisement