This Kanye Collaborator Will Show Trash-Collector Uniforms At NYFW — Here's Why

To prep pieces for the runway, Preston worked with the DSNY to source old uniforms from actual DSNY employees, which he then screen-printed and embroidered with the word "Uniform," he explained. He also dug through the DSNY archives to unearth old graphics that'll make their way into the collection; Preston has been sharing snippets of the preparation on Instagram, documenting everything from the first meeting at the Salt Shed to his tour of the DSNY's Central Repair Shop in Queens, with the hashtag #HPC0x30 ). The reason to do all of this, repurposing these old pieces into high-fashion, Preston said, is to educate New Yorkers on the importance of reducing waste and sustainability — something he notes very much applies to the apparel industry. "I want people to understand how important sanitation workers are to the fashion industry and to recognize them as a valuable workforce to the well-being of our communities and businesses," he said.As if the idea of putting trash-collector gear on the runway wasn't intriguing enough, Uniform will also have a see-now-buy-now component: "Guests will be able to shop the collection and walk away with it on the same day," Preston said, adding that an online store will open up two days later. The expected price point for the repurposed uniforms has yet to be revealed, but it'll likely be on the pricier side: The DSNY is selling 25 tickets to the show for $2,030 a pop. To be fair, a portion of the money does go to a good cause: The plan is to donate proceeds from those VIP passes and actual ready-to-wear sales back to the DSNY via the Foundation for New York's Strongest , a non-profit organization that gives back to city sanitation workers and the 0x30 initiative.