Update: 7 Dead In Attack On American University In Afghanistan

Update: At least seven people have died in this week's attack on American University in Kabul, The Associated Press reports. Dozens more were wounded. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Update August 24, 2016: One person is dead and at least 18 people are injured in the attack on American University in Kabul, The Associated Press reported.
Dejan Panic, the program director at Kabul's Emergency Hospital, said that three of the 18 wounded were in serious condition, apparently from automatic gunfire. The individual killed is reported to be a guard employed by the university, according to a government official.
A police spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said that security forces were performing a clearing operation to track down the assailants. It was unclear if police were looking for one or two attackers. He said that the campus was being evacuated, but had no further details.
This article was originally published on August 24, 2016 at 1:05 p.m.
American University in Afghanistan appears to be under attack by armed militants.
Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and explosions, and according to the BBC, gunmen are believed to be on the university's Kabul campus.
The president of the university confirmed the attack to The Associated Press, saying, "We are trying to assess the situation." It is unclear how many — if any — people were injured or killed in the attack.
"We have been notified of a complex attack on the American University on Darul-Aman Road," a Kabul police commander told NBC News. "We still don't know the exact nature of the attack."
The university, founded in 2004, is Afghanistan's first and only private, nonprofit higher education institution, and the only one to admit women and men. It serves more than 1,700 students.
It has been targeted before. Earlier this month, two professors were kidnapped near campus. They have not been found, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the act.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Update August 24, 2016: One person is dead and at least 18 people are injured in the attack on American University in Kabul, The Associated Press reported.
Dejan Panic, the program director at Kabul's Emergency Hospital, said that three of the 18 wounded were in serious condition, apparently from automatic gunfire. The individual killed is reported to be a guard employed by the university, according to a government official.
A police spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said that security forces were performing a clearing operation to track down the assailants. It was unclear if police were looking for one or two attackers. He said that the campus was being evacuated, but had no further details.
This article was originally published on August 24, 2016 at 1:05 p.m.
American University in Afghanistan appears to be under attack by armed militants.
Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and explosions, and according to the BBC, gunmen are believed to be on the university's Kabul campus.
The president of the university confirmed the attack to The Associated Press, saying, "We are trying to assess the situation." It is unclear how many — if any — people were injured or killed in the attack.
"We have been notified of a complex attack on the American University on Darul-Aman Road," a Kabul police commander told NBC News. "We still don't know the exact nature of the attack."
The university, founded in 2004, is Afghanistan's first and only private, nonprofit higher education institution, and the only one to admit women and men. It serves more than 1,700 students.
It has been targeted before. Earlier this month, two professors were kidnapped near campus. They have not been found, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the act.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement