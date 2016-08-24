Watching things happen in slow or fast motion is a profoundly alienating experience. We, obviously, experience time in only one way. So seeing our reality compressed or expanded can be disorienting or jarring. Of course, it's often also amazing. Such is the case with a macro video of ice cream melting, unearthed by Mashable.
The ice cream spreads out across its sand bed, first losing its color and then its form as it turns from solid to liquid. Maybe the most interesting part is when the ice cream picks up particles of sand and almost curls them around the top of the liquid. It's like watching a solid wave form. Rather than try to describe the indescribable, watch the video below.
