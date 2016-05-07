This Music Video Is All Slow-Motion Dogs, All Amazing

Tegan and Sara’s latest video is one for the ages. The song, “100X” is great, but what’s really phenomenal is the slow-motion video of dogs being blow-dried.
First-time director Jess Rona is a dog groomer and Instagram impresario by day, and she brought her unique series of dog grooming videos to the slightly-bigger screen.
"I met Jess Rona at a Mafia party in LA and we hit it off immediately," Sara tells Noisey. "An actor, musician and dog groomer, ‘Jess Rona Grooming' became my favorite Instagram account. I constantly direct people to her beautiful, heartbreaking mini-music videos of her furry clients, because they're an endless delight. It was a true honor to have her do a long form version for our song 100x.”
Rona, speaking to Refinery29, says that she worked carefully in the editing bay to achieve maximum dog effect.
“I wanted the dogs to move with the music, even if it’s just a glance of an eye or a look away,” Rona says. “Every second or every inch i wanted it to mean something.”
She exclusively picked dogs that had been used for other projects before, mostly for the slow-motion series of videos she posts to her Instagram. The idea came to her when she was blow-drying a Pekingese.
“Her ears blew up and it looked so funny,” Rona says. “So I make little videos with my favorite songs. It makes me so happy, and I enjoy it so much. It’s pure love and pure joy.”
Keep an eye out for Rona’s dog Meemu, the 12-year-old poodle Pancake that Tegan and Sara loved, and a third dog with blue-dipped ears.
