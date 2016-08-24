Amy Schumer jokes about sex with refreshing candor, and we love her for it. But on The Howard Stern Show, we got to learn a few details that are more personal than even she usually shares.
Her approach to her sex life with her boyfriend Ben Hanisch is simple but powerful: She stays true to what she authentically wants, not what she thinks her partner wants from her. And, of course, she has a very Amy way of putting it.
"When it comes to sex, I lay there like I'm going to get a CAT scan so I'm not pleasing anyone," she said, according to E! News. "You know when you start dating someone, you're like, 'I love giving head?' I don't know what it is. I was just too busy. Too tired. No lies. Too busy."
The way she phrases it is funny, but there's an important message hidden in there: only do what you're both truly excited about. "We love having sex with each other, but there's no performing," she said.
"Not pleasing anyone" and "no performing" go against a lot of what women are taught about sex, so we're glad she's offering a more empowering approach. We're also glad she's continuing to work toward a culture where it's no longer taboo to talk about sexuality on the radio.
Her approach to her sex life with her boyfriend Ben Hanisch is simple but powerful: She stays true to what she authentically wants, not what she thinks her partner wants from her. And, of course, she has a very Amy way of putting it.
"When it comes to sex, I lay there like I'm going to get a CAT scan so I'm not pleasing anyone," she said, according to E! News. "You know when you start dating someone, you're like, 'I love giving head?' I don't know what it is. I was just too busy. Too tired. No lies. Too busy."
The way she phrases it is funny, but there's an important message hidden in there: only do what you're both truly excited about. "We love having sex with each other, but there's no performing," she said.
"Not pleasing anyone" and "no performing" go against a lot of what women are taught about sex, so we're glad she's offering a more empowering approach. We're also glad she's continuing to work toward a culture where it's no longer taboo to talk about sexuality on the radio.
Advertisement