Story from Entertainment News

We Love Amy Schumer's Approach To Her Sex Life

Suzannah Weiss
Amy Schumer jokes about sex with refreshing candor, and we love her for it. But on The Howard Stern Show, we got to learn a few details that are more personal than even she usually shares.

Her approach to her sex life with her boyfriend Ben Hanisch is simple but powerful: She stays true to what she authentically wants, not what she thinks her partner wants from her. And, of course, she has a very Amy way of putting it.

"When it comes to sex, I lay there like I'm going to get a CAT scan so I'm not pleasing anyone," she said, according to E! News. "You know when you start dating someone, you're like, 'I love giving head?' I don't know what it is. I was just too busy. Too tired. No lies. Too busy."

The way she phrases it is funny, but there's an important message hidden in there: only do what you're both truly excited about. "We love having sex with each other, but there's no performing," she said.

"Not pleasing anyone" and "no performing" go against a lot of what women are taught about sex, so we're glad she's offering a more empowering approach. We're also glad she's continuing to work toward a culture where it's no longer taboo to talk about sexuality on the radio.
Advertisement

More from News