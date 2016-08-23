J.K. Rowling has a certain kind of magic just pumping through her veins. Everything she touches becomes a bit more wonderful for it. It turns out this holds true when it comes to drawing, as evidenced by series of sketches Rowling herself posted on Pottermore.
The pictures are all originals by Rowling illustrating certain scenes from the world of Harry Potter. First discovered by The Rowling Library, the drawings seem to have gone largely unnoticed by Potter fans, because the sketches previously appeared embedded in longer posts.
For Potter fanatics, some of the below images will look familiar, as she has shared them before. But three of them are brand-new — and quite impressive.
Let's take a closer look at the never-before-seen images below.
First, we have one of Peeves materializing to bother a class full of students at Hogwarts.
And finally, a couple more beloved representations, including one of the Weasleys, and another of Potter in front of the Dursleys' fireplace.
