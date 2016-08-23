Story from Pop Culture

Scott Eastwood Opens Up About The Death Of A Former Girlfriend

Erin Donnelly
Scott Eastwood has revealed that the death of a woman he dated has made it difficult for him to have romantic relationships.

The Suicide Squad actor got personal with GQ Australia, opening up about the woman's death in a car crash. It's unclear when the accident occurred.

“I dated a girl a couple of years ago who died in a car accident,” he told the magazine. “The fucked-up thing is, it was a fender bender, and there was a recall on airbags. Her airbag exploded. It shot a projectile through her body. It split her spine. I’ve never told anybody that."
Though the fatal incident hasn't dissuaded Eastwood from starring in the latest Fast and the Furious sequel, it has impacted his love life.

"I’ve lost friends before; I’ve lost some great friends," he shared. "But, I had never lost someone I had been really intimate with. Maybe it’s made it harder for me to date.”

Eastwood added that he hasn't yet been able to call the woman's father, saying, "I still haven’t found the right words.”
