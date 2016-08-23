Beyoncé & Jay Z Cuddle Up On Usher's Snapchat

Beyoncé and Jay Z don't seem to do the whole Netflix and chill thing. Date night for them involves donning matching power suits, hitting up a movie premiere, and hanging out with Usher. Can't say we blame them.
Fresh from their dreamy yachting adventure, the couple emerged at Monday night's premiere of Hands of Stone in New York City. The boxing film stars Edgar Ramírez as champ Roberto Durán and Robert De Niro as his trainer. Usher, meanwhile, plays Sugar Ray Leonard, Durán's opponent in the ring.
Bey and Jay made sure to spend some quality time with Usher, who documented their visit on Snapchat. Is it just us, or are they looking pretty "Crazy in Love" in this photo? And isn't it refreshing to see Usher snapchat something that doesn't involve a surprise cameo by his penis?
Beyoncé & Jay Z on @Usher's Snapchat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y2ueAgThDV— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) August 23, 2016
