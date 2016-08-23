If you enjoy the slightly masochistic hobby of fantasizing about celebrity apartments you can't afford, have we got something for you. Late Night host Seth Meyers shelled out $7.5 million for a duplex in New York City's Greenwich Village, and it's everything he and his wife and son — or, really, anything a family twice the size of his — could ever want. It's 3,200 square feet total, with five bedrooms and four and a half baths, according to Trulia's blog.
The place boasts not only a spacious interior filled with modern art but also a convenient location on the corner of the beautiful Washington Square Park. The only downside is that the park is known as NYU students' gathering spot. So the potential to be woken up by rowdy students seems high. The family should feel pretty separate from the collegiate crowd, though, between the doorman and the elevator operator.
Yes, really. There's literally a person there whose job is to ensure that people like Meyers end up on the correct floor.
In case you'd like to torment yourself with images of what we mere mortals will likely never attain, here's a sneak peak into the place.
The place boasts not only a spacious interior filled with modern art but also a convenient location on the corner of the beautiful Washington Square Park. The only downside is that the park is known as NYU students' gathering spot. So the potential to be woken up by rowdy students seems high. The family should feel pretty separate from the collegiate crowd, though, between the doorman and the elevator operator.
Yes, really. There's literally a person there whose job is to ensure that people like Meyers end up on the correct floor.
In case you'd like to torment yourself with images of what we mere mortals will likely never attain, here's a sneak peak into the place.