13 Celebrity Rooms We're Obsessed With — & How To Copy 'Em

With the rise of Snapchat stories, Instagram videos, and celebrity home tours, a peek inside the private lives of our favorite stars is often just a click away. And as captivating as a glimpse inside the daily routines of certain VIPs can be, lately it’s their interiors that make us the most envious. From selfie stations to secret gardens, the sky’s the limit when the rich and famous decorate.
We’ve rounded up a few of the more sumptuous celeb spaces and found standout substitutes for making your own, more affordable versions at home. Although we can’t promise the panache of a million-dollar budget or a high-end designer, we can ensure there’s hope for a similar interior scheme without busting your bank account.
Read on for 13 ways to get superstar home style at normal-people prices.
