Ryan Lochte's Pet Peeve Is So Ironic

Ryan Lochte must be going for a gold medal in irony. Today Interview Magazine posted a Lochte quote that revealed his biggest pet peeve is, "When people lie." The quote, published in Interview's August issue, seems relevant in light of Lochte's fabricated robbery story. (The Olympian told reporters he and three of his teammates had been robbed at gunpoint on August 14. However, video surveillance later revealed the swimmers had been caught damaging a gas station.)



