Ryan Lochte's Pet Peeve Is So Ironic

Ryan Lochte must be going for a gold medal in irony. Today Interview Magazine posted a Lochte quote that revealed his biggest pet peeve is, "When people lie." The quote, published in Interview's August issue, seems relevant in light of Lochte's fabricated robbery story. (The Olympian told reporters he and three of his teammates had been robbed at gunpoint on August 14. However, video surveillance later revealed the swimmers had been caught damaging a gas station.)
Since his lie was exposed, Lochte has lost several sponsors, including Speedo, Ralph Lauren, Syneron Candela, and Airweave. Lochte released a statement on August 19, saying, "I want to apologize for my behavior last weekend — for not being more careful and candid in how I described the events of that early morning, and for my role in taking the focus away from the many athletes fulfilling their dreams of participating in the Olympics.”
Lochte also revealed in his Interview Q&A that his greatest fear is, "Not becoming a good dad." Maybe this incident will become an anecdote to teach his future children the importance of telling the truth.
Advertisement