The other reference to the O.J. Simpson trial is both blatant and significant. Chandra calls Box to the stand and questions the detective about his decision to remove a piece of evidence — Naz's asthma inhaler — from the crime scene and give it to the suspect, seeing as Box has 30 years working cases under his belt and knows this is a gross violation of protocol. Box says he did it because Naz was suffering and needed his medicine. But Chandra has another theory. "If the glove doesn't fit, you must acquit," she says, quoting Johnnie Cochran's famous line from his dramatic defense of O.J. Simpson. What she means is that the inhaler doesn't jibe with the characterization of Naz as a coldblooded murderer. It depicts him as weak and vulnerable. "An inhaler doesn't fit the way we see a crazed killer trying to stab someone 22 times between hits off of his Ventolin," Chandra says. So, she suggests, Box may have subconsciously removed a piece of evidence that didn't fit the profile of their murder suspect. The glove didn't fit.



