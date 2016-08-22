Jack Stone is followed and threatened by Don Taylor. Fair enough — Stone was getting a bit too bold in his past-time of checking up on Taylor's private life. Especially since everything Stone finds is very incriminating — Taylor has filed for bankruptcy twice before, and nearly choked an ex-wife to death. He is also already pursuing new romantic endeavors, clearly unaffected by the death of his step daughter.



Rikers

A suicide at Rikers shakes up both Freddy and Naz, but for different reasons. This is the second time Naz has accidentally found a young and lost person dead and bloodied. This time though, knowing what led Petey to take his own life, Naz helps to avenge him. He aids Freddy by acting as a decoy while Freddy cuts the throat of the man who had been forcing Petey to engage in oral sex. Naz's guilt stemmed from an earlier conversation with Petey's mother (the woman bringing in cocaine for Freddy) who said she was worried about her son.



Freddy killed the man, who was the closest thing to a friend that the man has, because he was angry that he messed up his lucrative drug hook-up.



Naz helped Freddy out because (thanks to his time in Rikers) he is now capable of such a brutal act.