Reese Witherspoon & Her Mom Are Totally Twinning In This Photo

Like mother, like daughter. Reese Witherspoon proved that she gets a lot from her mom in this new photo.
Witherspoon celebrated her mom Betty's birthday with a sweet message on Instagram: "#HBD to my wonderful mother who always makes me laugh, smile and remember to be grateful for my life everyday!!"
From the looks of this photo, Witherspoon can also thank mom for her famous face. These two totally have the same chin, not to mention the same blond hair and blue eyes.
Honestly, it's uncanny.
Witherspoon celebrated her mom Betty's birthday with a sweet message on Instagram: "#HBD to my wonderful mother who always makes me laugh, smile and remember to be grateful for my life everyday!!"
From the looks of this photo, Witherspoon can also thank mom for her famous face. These two totally have the same chin, not to mention the same blond hair and blue eyes.
Honestly, it's uncanny.
Of course, their bond runs beyond their similar features. Last year, Witherspoon told Southern Living that being a working mom isn't easy, but her mom made it look like it was.
"There are some sacrifices you make, and it hurts your heart sometimes, but my kids tell me they're proud of what I've accomplished, and that just means everything," Witherspoon said. "I grew up with a working mom, and I have so much respect for the things she did as a nurse and a teacher. I would never begrudge her that."
"There are some sacrifices you make, and it hurts your heart sometimes, but my kids tell me they're proud of what I've accomplished, and that just means everything," Witherspoon said. "I grew up with a working mom, and I have so much respect for the things she did as a nurse and a teacher. I would never begrudge her that."
Advertisement