Evil Chad just can't get away from those cameras.
The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant is set to appear on yet another Bachelor franchise spin-off — one that you might not expect. ET reports that Johnson will be in an episode or two of Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell's upcoming series, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?
The series will follow Higgins and Bushnell as they figure out their post-Bachelor life in Denver. This will include Bushnell creating a blog and Higgins starting a career that is not in politics. The two are also going to plan their wedding on the show, according to ET.
The couple apparently wanted to spice things up if they're willing to allow the resident Bachelor Nation villain to use their show as a platform for his mischief. Or maybe the three of them are all good friends in real life? Either way, Johnson is confirmed to appear on the show, but it's unclear what he'll be up to.
We're curious to see what trouble he'll cause and how many more people he'll piss off. One thing is for sure, we can always count on Chad for some A+ drama.
The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant is set to appear on yet another Bachelor franchise spin-off — one that you might not expect. ET reports that Johnson will be in an episode or two of Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell's upcoming series, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?
The series will follow Higgins and Bushnell as they figure out their post-Bachelor life in Denver. This will include Bushnell creating a blog and Higgins starting a career that is not in politics. The two are also going to plan their wedding on the show, according to ET.
The couple apparently wanted to spice things up if they're willing to allow the resident Bachelor Nation villain to use their show as a platform for his mischief. Or maybe the three of them are all good friends in real life? Either way, Johnson is confirmed to appear on the show, but it's unclear what he'll be up to.
We're curious to see what trouble he'll cause and how many more people he'll piss off. One thing is for sure, we can always count on Chad for some A+ drama.
Advertisement