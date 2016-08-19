Frank Ocean FINALLY Released His Visual Album

You may want to go ahead and cancel those weekend plans. Something's come up.
That something is the release of Frank Ocean's visual album, Endless. Rolling Stone reports that the singer streamed his new music last night on Boysdontcry.co, and it's now available to download and purchase from iTunes.
Endless shows Ocean building a staircase as his music plays. To be clear, though, it's not the new album fans have been waiting ages for. Ocean will release a separate new album this weekend. He has also reportedly scrapped the album's original title, Boys Don't Cry.
For now, you can delve into Endless, which features collaborations with James Blake and Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood. Here's the track list, which includes a cover of The Isley Brothers' "At Your Best" (which was also covered by the late Aaliyah).
1. "Device Control"
2. "Alabama"
3. "U-N-I-T-Y"
4. "Commes Des Garcons"
5. "Wither"
6. "In Here Somewhere"
7. "At Your Best (You Are Love)"
8. "Mine"
9. Ambience 001: "In a Certain Way"
10. Ambience 002: "Honeybaby"
11. "Hublots"
12. "Slide on Me"
Needless to say, the fans are psyched.
When you realise it ain't a drill.. Frank Ocean has ACTUALLY dropped a new album pic.twitter.com/x1GwvRxxW1— Scarlett Ellis (@sellisx) August 19, 2016
