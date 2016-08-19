Dalilah Muhammad Becomes First U.S. Woman To Win 400M Hurdles Gold

Dalilah Muhammad made American Olympic history when she became the first-ever woman to win gold in the 400m hurdles. She finished well ahead of the competition at 53.14, which was also by far her best time of this Olympiad.
Muhammad burst off the blocks despite the rain and never let up throughout her Thursday night run. Though she looked as though she might slow through the final hurdle, she turned on the after-burners and left no doubt about the finish. Denmark's Sara Petersen won silver with a time of 53.55, but it never seemed as close as that. Fellow American Ashley Spencer closed hard over the final 100 meters to take home bronze, turning in a time of 53.72.
The result continues a highly successful Olympics for American track runners. American runners swept the 100m hurdles, the first time American women have ever swept an event, and runner Jenny Simpson became the first American woman ever to medal in the 1,500m race.
In a weirdly specific bit of history, Muhammad's win means that Americans have now taken gold in every track event that requires starting blocks.
Watch Muhammad's finish below.
