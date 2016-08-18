American Women Make Olympic History With First-Ever Medal Sweep

Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali, and Kristi Castlin made Olympic history when they became the first American women to ever sweep the medals in a single event. Rollins, Ali, and Castlin finished 1-2-3 in the 100 meter hurdles. Their sweep was also a first-ever for that particular event.
The trio finished within moments of each other. Rollins crossed the line in 12.48 seconds, followed by Ali at 12.59 seconds, and Castlin at 12.61 seconds. Great Britain’s Cindy Ofili came in fourth.
Perhaps that's not shocking, as the event is particularly deep for Americans. Dawn Harper-Nelson, who took gold in 2008, and Keni Harrison, who holds the world record in the event, both missed the 2016 Olympic cut.
The Rio Olympics have been good to American track athletes. Jenny Simpson became the first American woman ever to medal in the 1,500 meter race last night.
