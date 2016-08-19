What Am I Going To Read Instead Of Gawker All Day?

We knew it was coming, but that doesn't mean it stings any less. It's now official: Gawker.com is shutting down next week. CEO Nick Denton announced the news to staff on Thursday. Meanwhile, approval on Univision's $135 million bid to take over the bankrupt Gawker Media and its six other websites — which will remain in operation — is pending in court. This major shift comes just months after Hulk Hogan's Peter Thiel-funded lawsuit against the media company.
Now, after 14 years of devouring Gawker's irreverent takedowns of politics, the media, Hollywood and bullshitters everywhere, readers are left wondering where to turn (well, besides Refinery29, of course — you obviously have great taste in media already). Don't worry, we have a few ideas to help you transition through this tough time. Here are some suggestions on how to fill the Gawker void.
The Awl. With a bloggy feel, uncanny sense of humor, and provocative op-eds, The Awl has positioned itself as a more cerebral, less newsy Gawker. The NYC-based site (tagline: "Be Less Stupid") balances the silly ("How Minions Destroyed the Internet") with the serious ("Is a high-end coffee shop in a gentrifying neighborhood just a refuge for wealthy whites?") brilliantly.
The Daily Banter. You can rely on this often hilarious site for personality-filled commentary on pretty much everything, but mostly politics and news. Oh, and the snark is real. They'll take down everyone from Bill Nye to "irritating vegan evangelists" without batting an eye.
Medium. The best part of this publishing platform, developed by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams, is the sheer multitude of voices. There are moving firsthand accounts, silly listicles, thought-provoking opinion pieces, in-depth analyses, etc. You can follow your favorite writers, browse by topic, and customize your stream of content.
Next Draft. So this one's actually a newsletter. Journalist and news junkie Dave Pell curates the most incisive stories on the web that might otherwise fly under your radar. You'll get a diverse selection of stories — from the mundane to the of-the-moment, the insightful to the silly — in your inbox everyday. Pell's funny, Gawker-esque commentary seals the deal.
The Daily Beast. The Daily Beast used to be mostly politics, but now it covers media, tech, health and culture in addition to hard news. It's brimming with buzzy but legitimate journalism — plus fiery op-eds and must-see firsthand videos.
Consumerist. Gawker was good at holding entities accountable, and that's what Consumerist does best with its news items on businesses and corporations. You can rely on this straight-laced site for stories that call out the big guys and dig up random stories about, say, the "Periscope Pirates" ravaging the Olympics.
