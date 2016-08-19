How To Handle A Midlife Crisis

Comedians Aparna Nancherla and Jo Firestone don't want you to think of middle age as a time for a crisis, but a kind of Super Bowl Halftime Show for your life. There should be celebrations...fireworks! And maybe even a performance from Sting.
In their latest episode of Womanhood, a talk show that guides us through the many stages of a woman's life, Firestone and Nacherla explore the three mottos of being middle-aged: Dance like no one's watching, live like no one's spending, and spend like there's no tomorrow. It's all about living in the now.
You also have plenty of ladies' lunches to look forward to. These are the kind of outings that feel safe and familiar, with friends you've known for so many years you've memorized their regular lunch orders.
