This Trump Surrogate Exchange Just Spawned An Incredible Meme

Today, CNN anchor Brianna Keilar interviewed famously combative Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen and sparks flew. Incredibly, this exchange was the second meme-worthy dialogue Keilar was involved in today. The first one was when former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro described the Trump campaign as a "turd tornado."
The better, more relevant exchange is brief, and it's practically an Abbott and Costello routine in terms of its simplicity and elegance.
Watch.
Michael Cohen and @brikeilarcnn talk polls on CNN https://t.co/6OZtrfIwim https://t.co/QARiwckSY8— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 17, 2016
That's one of the more damning pieces of political theater that's come out of a campaign that will somehow continue for more than two months. Also, someone give Brianna Keilar a Mark Twain award for outstanding deadpan humor. She's the best.
Naturally, this exchange spawned an immediate and still-fresh meme.
Check out these tweets. They span the Olympics, Murder, She Wrote, LaCroix, and pretty much our entire lives.
"So, you're losing this race..."— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 17, 2016
"Says who?"
"The clocks."
"Which clocks?"
"ALL OF THEM."pic.twitter.com/oxAJFcj6Pt
MY BOSSES: You're fired— annihilation craver (@ChrisCaesar) August 17, 2016
ME: Says who?
B: Your bosses...Most of them? All of them?
M: ..says who?
B: us! I just answ-
M: OK. Which bosses?
"I solve murders."— Slade Sohmer (@Slade) August 17, 2016
"Says who?"
"Murderers."
"Which ones?"
"All of them." pic.twitter.com/UMUIq0yPui
"Coconut LaCroix is trash."— Ira Madison III (@ira) August 17, 2016
"Says who?"
"Polls. Most of them. All of them?"
"Climate change is a serious threat to the future habitability of our planet."— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) August 17, 2016
-"Says who?"
"Scientists."
-"Says who?"
"All of them."
*walks up to Michael Cohen's door*— (((Danielle))) (@abradacabla) August 17, 2016
"Knock knock."
"Who's there?"
"Says."
"Says who?"
"THE POLLS. ALL OF THEM."
"Donald Trump is insane."— Julie Coffee (@panny2112) August 17, 2016
"According to who?"
"The psychiatrists."
"Which ones?"
"All of them." pic.twitter.com/Dtna9v90OI