Prepare Your Applause: Lady Gaga Is Back With New Music

We're on the edge of glory over here, y'all. Today, Lady Gaga officially announced a new single is coming our way in September. Gaga has spent the last three years dabbling in projects with Tony Bennett and sharpening her acting chops on American Horror Story.
During that period, she remained mum on when we could expect a new solo project. Via an Instagram collage this morning, however, Mother Monster revealed that a new song will be released soon. The exact date for "Perfect Illusion" is still TBD, so until then, we'll be waiting on pins and needles. Of course, we weren't the only ones thrilled to see how Gaga will follow up her 2013 album ArtPop. Cue the paparazzi.
Gaga's devoted Little Monsters reacted as expected:
Me before and after @ladygaga 's announcement #LG5 #PERFECTILLUSION #GAGAISBACK #littlemonster pic.twitter.com/qtZL65sKuX— PERFECT ILLUSION (@christinstaryu) August 17, 2016
THE CHAOS JUST BEGUN #PERFECTILLUSION pic.twitter.com/A1T1yQM71l— Angel | Lady Gaga (@MonstersSpain) August 17, 2016
Waking up to the news of new Lady Gaga music like: #PerfectIllusion pic.twitter.com/bmsXQ2hKam— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 17, 2016
Waiting for September to arrive so @ladygaga can drop #PerfectIllusion pic.twitter.com/Bu9DbMyXBJ— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 17, 2016
