J.K. Rowling isn't done with Harry Potter just yet. The outspoken author will be releasing a series of short e-books through her website Pottermore this September, Entertainment Weekly reports. Her recent Pottermore work has introduced new characters who shape the history of North American wizardry. But the upcoming stories, which will include both new and previously published content, will focus on characters from the original seven books.
Fans fascinated by the moving staircases Harry navigates at school can check out Hogwarts: An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide. Readers who love Professor Minerva McGonagall and Remus Lupin can learn more about their favorite magical teachers in Hogwarts: Heroism, Hardship and Dangerous Hobbies. And anyone with an interest in the villains of the school of witchcraft and wizardry can read about Dolores Umbridge and Quirinus Quirrell in Short Stories from Hogwarts: Power, Politics and Pesky Poltergeists.
The series, collectively titled Pottermore Presents, will be released on the site September 6. If you read them slowly enough, they might just last you until the next big HP event — the debut of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on November 18.
