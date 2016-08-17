What Is Tonight's Blueberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon rang in the summer solstice. Now, as we get closer to September's fall equinox, we have a different "fruit" in the sky. Tonight, the Blueberry Moon, this month's full moon, will shine bright.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, Native American tribes named the full moons after corresponding fertile crops as a way to mark the seasons throughout the year. The Blueberry Moon is also frequently called the Sturgeon Moon, in reference to a type of fish that Native American tribes frequently caught in the Great Lakes and Vermont's Lake Champlain during this time. Other tribes called the moon the Grain Moon or Green Corn Moon.
The moon will reach peak fullness at 5:27 AM tomorrow, but you'll still be able to see a mostly full moon tonight. You can catch a full broadcast starting tonight at 8 p.m., on the website Slooh.
Sadly, only the moon's shape, not it's color, will resemble that of a ripe blueberry. But you can always celebrate its arrival with blueberry-studded sweets.
