Why This Swedish Retailer Decided To Bring Only Its Plus Division To America

Full Beauty might have been the catalyst for Ellos’s U.S. expansion, but Ellos is banking on its cool Swedish style to pull in those plus-size dollars. “If you think about what’s happening in Sweden from a fashion perspective right now, you look at brands like H&M, or on the higher end there is Acne,” Parsons told Refinery29, “it’s definitely more modern, sleek, and clean. There is kind of a no-fashion fashion piece to it.”



Ellos does plan to eventually expand its American offerings to all categories, but for once, if you’re not plus-sized, you’ll have to wait.

