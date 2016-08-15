Shannen Doherty Shares Emotional Note To Her Devoted Mother

Shannen Doherty has been very open about her personal experience dealing with cancer and chemotherapy. The 45-year-old actress isn't concerned with maintaining a certain reputation or image. She far prefers to keep it real.
In recent weeks, she has shared images of herself shaving her head, resting because she's exhausted, and weathering difficult moments at the hospital. She is also sharing notes of gratitude for those who are sticking by her side through it all.
This past weekend, Doherty dedicated a message to her mom. The actress wrote, "Sometimes there's nothing like a mothers love to help get you thru. Thank you mom for always being there and being so strong for me. I love you.#mamarosa #cancersucks #fightlikeagirl."
