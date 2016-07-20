Shannen Doherty Shaves Head On Instagram To Document Battle With Breast Cancer

Shannen Doherty is taking fans inside her battle with breast cancer via social media.
As Us Weekly reports, the actress — who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2015 — took to Instagram to document the emotional process of shaving her head.
"Cupcake pan, chocolates and a razor...." Doherty captioned a photo displaying all three items. "Stay tuned."
Doherty then posted six black-and-white shots tracing the steps of her haircut, beginning with a photo of her embracing her mom, Rosa Elizabeth Doherty, labeled "Step 1."
The next photo finds Doherty cutting her own hair in front of a mirror as her friend, model Anne Marie Kortright, can be seen taking a picture on her iPhone. The third photo shows Doherty with much shorter locks posing for a selfie with her mom and Kortright.
The final photo, "Step 6," is a simple shot of Doherty in profile. Scraps of hair are still visible on her neck, and a bowl of her shorn locks sits right beside her.
Kortright later shared the selfie of her and Doherty, writing, "Thank you for blindly trusting me today to help you with such a big step. I will forever be there for you no matter what."
Sarah Michelle Gellar also reposted Doherty's photo, declaring Doherty her #WCW with an inspiring message, "It already takes a strong woman to fight breast cancer, but it takes an even stronger woman to share that journey. @theshando you are not fighting alone, you have the thoughts and prayers of not only all of us that know and love you, but the rest of the world too. #fuckcancer."
According to Us Weekly, Doherty first revealed her cancer diagnosis in a lawsuit against her former business management firm, Tanner Mainstain. She claimed that her cancer spread because she wasn't properly covered by her health insurance.
