In his new song "Sauce," rapper The Game has some news to drop: He's slept with all three Kardashian women. He's too private about his exploits to give any more details, but he certainly drops one big name.
"I used to fuck b----es that Usher Raymond passed on," The Game raps on the track. "Then I fucked three Kardashians / Hold that thought."
As a reminder, there are a lot of moving parts to the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty. But only three women have Kardashian as their last name: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé. Is The Game claiming to have slept with all of them?
The rapper has been linked to the Kardashian sisters in the past. He's been seen on the town with Khloé, and was briefly linked to Kim. In September, he denied dating either woman according to People, calling both women only friends.
