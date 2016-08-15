I'm excited to see my cousin, Yvonne Treviño Hayek, (who I haven't had the pleasure to meet yet)to compete representing Mexico for the long jump at the Olympics next week. Viva Las Hayeks!! Estoy entusiasmada de ver a mi prima competir por México en el salto de longitud en las olimpiadas la próxima semana. Aunque aún no tengo el placer de conocer a mi prima en persona, estoy muy orgullosa! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 #mexico #longjump #olympics #rio2016

A photo posted by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 14, 2016 at 11:47am PDT