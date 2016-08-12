Game Of Thrones Fans Will Lose It Over This Very Romantic Proposal

Game of Thrones is full of romance, but the love stories sometimes get overshadowed by all the revenge plots and epic battle scenes. However, one man just reminded us how romantic the relationships on the show can be by bringing GoT love into his real-life marriage proposal.
At Comic-Con in San Diego last month, Christopher Setts devised a plan to propose to his girlfriend, Hayley Smith, in a way that was as epic as any Game of Thrones plot line. Both Setts and Smith are major fans, so the couple decided to go dressed as the show's star-crossed lovers Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Per a video at Nerdist, Setts popped the question to his fair lady on the same steps where the couple had met two years prior (also during Comic-Con's annual Game of Thrones photo shoot). The big moment, which took Setts six months to plan, took place in front of other fans of the fantasy series, who were also in costume. Smith said yes to her gallant gentleman to roars of applause from the costume-clad crowd.
PopSugar reports that the couple is keeping the theme going by planning a Game of Thrones-inspired wedding. Here's hoping it ends better than most GoT weddings!
