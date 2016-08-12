While many American Horror Story fans are trying to figure out whether or not season 6 is about Charles Manson or the Roanoke colony, others have noticed that this new AHS installment shares some similarities with the new season of Scream Queens.
And it's true if you watch both trailers for the Ryan Murphy shows, there's some repeated imagery such as the question mark-shaped scars carved into bald heads. Scars that also look similar to the sickles that are seen throughout the latest AHS teasers.
@ahsnews_feed did u notice the #AmericanHorrorStory reference in scream queens teaser?! pic.twitter.com/FQzLsWRRR3— David Arellano (@ArkhamDavid) August 12, 2016
While this season of AHS is a mystery, Scream Queens has revealed its second season will take place in a creepy mental institution. A locale that is definitely familiar to American Horror Story fans. Could this be a hint that the upcoming seasons of these series are connected?
For right now, the only way to answer that question is with a hard maybe. But, it should be noted that this isn't the first time fans have wondered if there's a Scream Queens connection.
Reddit users noticed recently that the statue of the Virgin Mary in the mental institution of Scream Queens season 1 bears a striking resemblance to the one used in AHS: Asylum.
Knowing how intense these fans are, this can't be a coincidence can it?
